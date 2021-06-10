More announcements of the Summer Game Fest. InnerSloth, the developers of the popular game, Among us, took advantage of the space to announce everything they are working on to continue giving content to the fans of the little crew members.

In the video called ‘Our plans for the game‘, we can see that there will be a new map, new roles for the crew, new colors for them and a couple of new modes that will certainly help to maintain the variety and interest in Among us.

The news of Among Us

One of the novelties they show is the ‘Hide & Seek‘. Here a player will be dedicated to looking for the rest of the crew within the map but with a limited field of vision. This mode is probably based on one made by fans of Among us where the impostor actively sought to wipe out the crew, rather than go unnoticed.

It was also announced that 15 new colors will be arriving for the crew of Among us and two new roles that will be sheriff and scientist. In addition, players will be able to enjoy new visor cosmetics, such as glasses, post its, angry eyebrows, mustaches and even a mask similar to that of Jason.

Perhaps one of the novelties that will most hook players is the addition of achievements, which although it has not been revealed what they will be, more than one of getting 5 kills, will surely make fans constantly playing trying to get them.

Even if Among us It has existed since 2018, in 2020 it had a huge growth in popularity, perhaps due to the pandemic and the increase in mobile game downloads. The popularity was so great that they even announced a sequel, but in the end they decided to cancel it and instead preferred to continue supporting the original and apparently, they are fulfilling their objective.

