The Department of Homeland Security plays a large role in the investigations into the leaks, and John Demers has emerged as a key figure in the widening scandal over the US Department of Justice’s pursuit of journalists and officials’ records as part of an investigation into a leak.

And NBC News quoted an official in the US Department of Justice, that the departure of John Demers, who is likely to have been briefed on decisions to request phone records related to journalists and members of Congress, was pre-planned, and has nothing to do with the current controversy..

The official added that the deputy attorney general’s office had asked Demers to remain in his position for some time, but expectations were that he would leave during the summer..

On Sunday, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Republicans to join the House Democrats in subpoenaing Demers, as well as two Trump-era attorneys general, Jeff Sessions and William Barr, after the information was revealed..

Demers took over as assistant attorney general for national security in February 2018, the same month that Justice Department prosecutors asked Apple to obtain data from the accounts of Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, including its chairman Adam Schiff, and employees and their family members, as part of an investigation into the leak of information.

Demers first joined the Department of Justice in 2003, as an advisory attorney in the Office of the Legal Counsel, and rose through the ranks until he became the Assistant Attorney General for National Security Affairs in February 2018, according to the Justice Department website.

He was employed by the late Supreme Court Justice, Antonin Scalia, from 2005 to 2006. He was an assistant professor at Georgetown University Law Center, where he taught national security..

A graduate of Harvard Law School, he has also served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Boeing.“.