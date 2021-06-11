The American missile destroyer Laboon was sent to the Black Sea for operations. The US Sixth Fleet (stationed in the Mediterranean) writes about this in its Twitter…

Operations will be aimed at ensuring security in the region. It is noted that the US Navy “regularly works” with American NATO allies in the Black Sea.

The countries of the alliance do regularly conduct operations near the borders of Russia. So, at the end of May, the Defender Europe 21 exercise took place, in which about 30 thousand military personnel of NATO and its allies took part.

During these exercises, on the night of June 9, a MiG-29 aircraft from the Bulgarian Air Force fell into the Black Sea. The head of the Bulgarian “Attack” party, Volen Siderov, linked the crash of the fighter with NATO exercises. In his opinion, the Bulgarian plane could become someone’s target.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the Day” in Telegram