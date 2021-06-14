Prolific actor and one-time Oscar nominee Ned Beatty, known for his roles in “Network,” “Superman” and “Toy Story 3”, passed away at the age of 83, as reported this Sunday by the American press.

“Ned died of natural causes on Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones,” said Shelter Entertainment Group agent Deborah Miller, according to CNN.

Beatty began his film career in 1972 with “Defense” (“Bitter Nightmare” in Latin America), a film in which he impressed with his performance and with which started a prolific career that continued until 2013.

Thanks to his role in Sidney Lumet’s “Network” (1976), Beatty earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Other productions from his long filmography include “Superman,” All the President’s Men “and the well-known television series” Homicide: Life on the Street “.

The youngest will remember him in the voice of the Bear Lotso in “Toy Story 3” (2010).

Following the announcement of his death, Lee Unkrich, who directed this animated film, tweeted that “it was a joy and an incredible honor to work with him.”