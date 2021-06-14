America has been strengthened so far only with two footballers who have not represented a strong investment economically speaking, since Miguel Layún arrived freely and the transfer of Fernando Madrigal did not represent a great economic effort in America either.
But the Eagles continue in search of more reinforcements and, from Spain, there was a lot of talk about the interest that the team led by Santiago Solari has in a Betis footballer, the same player who also in Rayados de Monterrey have noticed and many would think that the two teams would fight to hire him, but the reality is that they will not enter America through this fight.
According to the journalist of ESPN, John sutcliffe, from America if they asked about the Betis Tello player, but the price is quite high and in Las Águilas the pandemic hit a lot on the economic issue, so as much as they wanted the player, they are out of this negotiation:
“Notice that there is no money in America, the pandemic affected them. They had given me the information that they liked and like Christian Tello, the former Barcelona player now at Betis, I asked and they said, no, there is no money. “
– John sutcliffe
Thus, one more signing is ruled out in America, however, the Eagles will continue in their search for more players and they are expected to have at least 4 new faces for the next tournament.
