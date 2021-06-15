Under the true confidence of the strategist there is no doubt that the South American winger could resume that level that he showed when he arrived in the country, in addition, he has already shown that it is not too big for him to wear the shirt of a big team, which is why America or Cruz Azul could also raise your hand to take him to their ranks, since it is an element that is responsible for moving the strings of the midfield, with the aim of generating dangerous plays through their centers and filtered passes, without forgetting that he has good ball hitting, qualities that are always well seen in a ‘great’ of Mexican soccer.

Watch what comes out around Leo Fernandez Tigers? Would have reached an agreement with

? ⚫️ Xolos to exchange the Uruguayan for 2 players + money? One of them would be Marcel Ruiz But there is a detail, nobody told Leo and the player does not want to go We’ll see how it ends pic.twitter.com/dVDRLHjQxW – DIEGOL ⚽️ (@ Diegol90Mx) June 14, 2021

With regard to the Eagles, it seems a little more strange, since in the absence of economic capacity, the team led by the Argentine Santiago Solari is carrying out a strategy of cheap players in the national market, also looking for loans, so it could have looked for the one born in Montevideo, since a barter between azulcremas and regios would not be far-fetched, especially if one takes into account that several players from the Nest interest the helmsman of the painting of San Nicolás de los Garza.

Leo Fernández refuses to talk about his future with #Tigers when exiting the physical tests? ? @ betofloresRG690 pic.twitter.com/UguhOkEkGB – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) June 8, 2021

If the operation is not completed for Fernández to join the border, America Y Blue Cross They will still have a chance to look for it, because there is still a long time to go before the Apertura 2021 starts and it is still up in the air if it will really receive the vote of confidence from Piojo.

Leo Fernández will be the foreigner sacrificed by Tigres to reduce the number of foreigners. He will not continue, but the feline board is looking for other options in exchange for the Uruguayan. So the transfer to Toluca is slow. #DiablosTwitteros pic.twitter.com/515RiCjc4v – Ricardo Aguilar (@RicAguilar_) June 8, 2021