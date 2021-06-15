One of the players who has shown good flashes in Liga MX is the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez, who a few years ago had good moments with the Red Devils of Toluca. However, his letter belongs to Tigres, but with the cats he has not managed to stand out as expected because it was not to the total liking of the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti and now it seems that it does not enter into plans of Miguel Herrera.
Since he left the State of Mexico, in each transfer market the possibility that the midfielder returns with the scarlets sounds, but they have not been able to reach the price of the card and heading to the Apertura 2021 has not been the exception. However, they could stay with the desire one more time because the Uruguayan is sounding to reach Xolos in an exchange for Marcel ruiz, analyzing for now if the operation is really viable.
Under the true confidence of the strategist there is no doubt that the South American winger could resume that level that he showed when he arrived in the country, in addition, he has already shown that it is not too big for him to wear the shirt of a big team, which is why America or Cruz Azul could also raise your hand to take him to their ranks, since it is an element that is responsible for moving the strings of the midfield, with the aim of generating dangerous plays through their centers and filtered passes, without forgetting that he has good ball hitting, qualities that are always well seen in a ‘great’ of Mexican soccer.
Perhaps La Maquina is not so interested in signing him because its plans are to keep 90 percent of the squad that was champion, renewing for now Adrian Aldrete, but keeping in mystery what will happen to Jose de Jesus Corona, Orbelín Pineda, the Paraguayan Pablo Aguilar and the Uruguayans Jonathan Rodriguez and Ignacio Rivero, although a piece like Leo never hurts, since it could undoubtedly generate internal competition against Rivero, the Peruvian Yoshimar Yotún, Misael Dominguez, the Argentines Pol Fernandez Y Walter Montoya, as well as Roberto Alvarado, taking into account that you can play on either side.
With regard to the Eagles, it seems a little more strange, since in the absence of economic capacity, the team led by the Argentine Santiago Solari is carrying out a strategy of cheap players in the national market, also looking for loans, so it could have looked for the one born in Montevideo, since a barter between azulcremas and regios would not be far-fetched, especially if one takes into account that several players from the Nest interest the helmsman of the painting of San Nicolás de los Garza.
For now, those from Coapa have added to their ranks Salvador Reyes from Puebla Y Fernando Madrigal from Queretaro, generating the anger of his fans, who are used to seeing bombings and recognized signings. If they want someone of quality without wasting the usual money, they could also approach Fernández, since he could easily give a fight to those who are in the midfield and right side like Emilio Sanchez, the Colombian Nicolas Benedetti, the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo, the Argentinian Leo Suarez and Alan Medina, apart it is natural that the citizens of the capital have a preference for foreign players, without neglecting that they have had bad luck due to injuries and it is better to have several pieces that can solve a match from one moment to another.
If the operation is not completed for Fernández to join the border, America Y Blue Cross They will still have a chance to look for it, because there is still a long time to go before the Apertura 2021 starts and it is still up in the air if it will really receive the vote of confidence from Piojo.
