Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The “Euro 2020” competitions will start with the participation of 24 teams, and the lists include 620 players from various leagues in the world, but the participation of the United States of America and China in the European Continental Championship has been confirmed in a very special way, as 6 players represent the American League clubs in the “Euro 2020” competitions. A few days later, two players were in the ranks of Hungary and two players with Finland in exchange for a Polish player and another from Slovakia.

The Minnesota team is the most prominent with the participation of 3 of its players, and the Chinese League presents 3 players to the European Championship teams, all of whom are over 30 years old, including two in the ranks of Sweden, alongside the famous Austrian striker Marko Arnavtovic, the owner of the “triple” of the Italian League and Cup and the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 .

Players of English clubs in the different league levels have the “lion’s share” of seats, with a total of 152 players, including 125 in the “Premier League”, which is the most represented in the tournament, in addition to 24 players from the “Championship” teams, which ranks high thanks to the Welsh team, which includes 14 of them. 3 players from the third tier of England are also participating.

The “Bundesliga” offers 89 players in addition to two players from the second division in Germany, but the funny thing is that the largest percentage of them appear in the Austria list with 21 players representing 81% of the national team, compared to only 2 from the Austrian League, while Germany’s list includes 17 players locally.

“Calcio” comes third in the ranking, with the participation of 71 players from its teams, along with 3 players from the second class in Italy, and the list of 13 teams includes more than one player playing in the Italian championships, and they are led by “The Azzurri” of course with a total of 22 players, while 7 players appear in the ranks of Poland and the same with Denmark.

The Spanish teams will pay 42 representatives in the tournament, including 40 from the “La Liga”, but only 10 of them will defend the colors of “La Roja”, while the “roosters” own 7 of them, most notably the “Adult Attack Triangle” consisting of Benzema, “Real Madrid” and Griezmann “Barcelona”. and Thomas Lemar “Atletico”.

It is strange that the Russian league, represented by 32 players, outperformed its French counterpart, which has 28 seats, and France’s list includes only 6 local players, including one player from Lille’s “league champion”, goalkeeper Mike Magnan, who recently moved to Milan.

At the club level, the two sides of the Champions League final, Chelsea and Manchester City, took the lead, with the participation of 15 players from each team in the tournament, where the players of the “Blomon” appear with 7 teams, most notably England and Spain, in exchange for the “Blues” support for 8 teams, especially the “Three Lions.” ‘, ‘roosters’, and ‘manshaft’.

Bayern Munich came second after the “Premier League duo”, with the participation of 14 of its players, including 8 in the ranks of “machines” and 4 with “roosters”, in addition to Austrian Alaba and Poland’s Lewandowski, then Juventus came third with 12 of its players, the most famous of all Portuguese Ronaldo.

Ukrainian Dynamo Kiev preceded the continent’s top players with 11 players on that list, compared to 10 each for Manchester United, Dortmund and Moenchengladbach, then 9 players from Leipzig and the same from the ranks of Atalanta, and the Spanish giants came out of the list of the 10 most clubs that presented their players to the “old continent” teams, where 8 participate Players from Barcelona are equal with Inter and Liverpool, compared to 7 from “Rokhi Blancos” and only 6 from “Royal”.