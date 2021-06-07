The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, a landmark decision that will dramatically change the way the deteriorating brain is treated.

And the American pharmaceutical company “Biogen” has obtained approval to market its controversial drug “Aducanumab”.

And “Bloomberg” news agency indicates that after the failure of many research conducted by drug companies over decades to discover a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, “adokanumab” became the first drug to obtain approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in slowing the decline in cognitive abilities in Alzheimer’s patients.

About 6 million Americans suffer from this disease.

The agency stated that this antibody-based drug, which will be marketed under the brand name “Adohelm”, works by removing amyloid protein, a harmful protein that causes clotting in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

And “Bloomberg” explained that the last time a new drug was approved for Alzheimer’s disease was in 2003, noting that the treatments available on the market help treat symptoms but do not mitigate the underlying damage of this mental illness.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced, in a statement today, Monday, that it has approved the use of the drug “Aducanumab” for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. “Given that the drug meets urgent approval requirements, we have concluded that the benefits of ADHOhelm for people with Alzheimer’s disease outweigh its risks,” the department said.

This approval represents one of the most important decisions of the Food and Drug Administration in recent years, as it has been welcomed by millions of Americans with disease

Alzheimer and their families.

Patient advocacy groups have also welcomed this license to use the drug despite some scientists’ skepticism about its mixed clinical trial record.