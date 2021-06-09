A few days ago we told you how this new technology that will come soon, to enhance the new generation consoles for all that it could offer. Now, the developer of Falconeer has made some comments where he assures that AMD’s super resolution “makes this generation of consoles really exciting”, detailing that developers will be able to limit the visual parameters of their games.

In an interview with the medium GamingboltFalconeer developer Tomas Sala spoke and detailed a bit more about this new supersamling technology coming to Xbox Series X / S. The super resolution of AMD FidelityFX, It will have functions that will make the most of the consoles to be able to reach the limit of the GPU, thus showing worlds much more complete, detailed and extensive than you can imagine.

In the words of Tomas Sala, he commented (translated): “I think that a good number of developers will decide to use it, so that they can spend the power of the GPU in pushing the graphics envelope to its breaking point. Some will be able to use it and still decide to hit 30 fps or 4k, only to enable worlds that push almost generational limits. I think all of this makes this generation of consoles really exciting. “

Furthermore, he added that “For me, hardware and technology become less and less relevant, limits are removed, walls are crumbling, that’s the important thing. And you can see how different platforms are fostering different kinds of creativity and a wide variety of scales, and that’s exciting. “

Undoubtedly, the super resolution of AMD FidelityFX will make significant growth in the industry, especially for developers, who they will be able to take their games to a new level, without so many limits in terms of graphic power. Together, it is important to note that this technology will reach consoles, being able to take full advantage of the potential of our Xbox Series X / S. Now, we just have to wait and see how the studios are implementing this technology, which will be available in a first beta phase from June 22nd.

