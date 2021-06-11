With this year’s Amazon Prime Day taking place between 20th – 21st June – and just over a week after E3 – we’re expecting to see plenty of Xbox Prime Day deals popping up as publishers discount older titles to make room for newer releases.

While Xbox Series X stock is still hard to come by, Amazon Prime Day could see the arrival of some new bundles, but as always, you’ll need to act swiftly if you want to grab one. The Xbox Series S is currently in stock at Amazon, and the console has been easier to get hold of as we’ve moved through the year.

With all of the biggest first-party Xbox titles available on day one with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, it’s likely we’ll see some Prime Day Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live deals announced, probably bundled in with Xbox Series X and S consoles . If you’ve already subscribed, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to renew. Future you will thank you for doing so.

Games are only getting bigger, and you’ll probably want to grab an SSD or HDD to ease up the storage space on your console. Thankfully, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to grab one.

We’ll be bringing you the best Prime Day Xbox deals on this page as they’re announced. Here’s everything we’re expecting to see for now.

It’s not only the Xbox Prime Day offers we’re keeping track of this year. You can also head over to our PS5 Prime Day and Switch Prime Day pages for offers on the other consoles. There’s also our comprehensive Amazon Prime Day deals hub page for all the deals across gaming, PCs, TVs and so much more.

Prime Day Xbox Series X / S deals This year’s flown by, and it’s easy to forget that the Xbox Series X and S consoles haven’t even been out for a year yet. Due to stock scarcity, particularly for the Series X, it’s unlikely we’ll get any wild deals on either console, but we’ll probably get some restocks from Amazon and other retailers looking to capitalize on the hype around the sale.

Prime Day Xbox game deals Hopefully, this current dry spell for Xbox games will clear up after this year’s E3. Most, if not all, of the first party titles you’d want to play are available for free with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but there are plenty of third-party titles that might pop up in this year’s sale. Ubisoft titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising have been in and out of sales throughout the year, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they got discounted yet again for Prime Day. Here’s hoping newer titles, such as Resident Evil Village, Biomutant, Outriders and Knockout City might get their prices slashed too.

Prime Day Xbox controller deals The cheapest place you can grab a Series X controller at the time of writing is Amazon for £ 41, which is nearly a £ 15 discount on the RRP. While retailers are struggling for Xbox Series X and S stock, the same can’t be said for controllers and other accessories. And with social distancing regulations hopefully coming to an end, we want an excuse to buy an extra pad and play through some great co-op games like Streets of Rage 4 and It Takes Two with someone sat next to us. Here’s hoping It Takes Two gets a discount too. More people need to play it because it’s bloody fantastic.

Prime Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals Discounted subscriptions are pretty much inevitable (we’ll eat out words if not), and we’ll also be keeping an eye on the Microsoft Store to see what digital discounts pop up during Prime Week. While it’s an Amazon sale, a lot of retailers usually run their own sales alongside the event. In fact, Microsoft’s very own E3 Deals Unlocked sale is currently live if you want to go bargain hunting right now.