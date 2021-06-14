Advance offers continue in view of theAmazon Prime Day 2021 that, outlined in detail on this page, was brought forward to June to avoid overlapping with the Olympics and Europeans.
This week’s discounts include the Steelseries Apex Pro luxury gaming keyboard with OLED screen, a Logitech professional keyboard, the robust EVGA SuperNOVA 550 power supply, a small but affordable Lexar SSD, a keyboard for Microsoft Surface Pro X, a selection of laptops and Lenovo preassembled and a good Wacom tablet.
The two day discount will be held on 21 and 22 June and as usual it is accompanied by offers related to Prime services that you find at the bottom of the offers, together with all the details on the two musical events designed to celebrate Prime Day.
Very importantly, from 7 to 20 June the purchase of a product of the small and medium-sized enterprises (PMI), among those included This Page, will guarantee a 10 euro voucher to spend on Prime Day.
The Prime Day discounts they are obviously reserved for members of the Prime service. Registration costs 36 euros per year or 3.99 euros per month, but can be activated in free trial for 30 days, as long as you have not already been registered for the service before, during which you can take advantage of discounts, including those of the Prime Day, as well as free deliveries on Prime products, dedicated promotions, the basic service of Music from 2 million songs and Prime Videos.
To celebrate Prime Day, the event Prime Day Show, starring Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi, will be available on Prime Video starting June 17.
The Prime Day Live Italian, with Gaia and the Nuclear Tactical Penguins, will be held on June 18 at 18:30 on the Amazon Music Italia Twitch channel and on the Amazon Music app.
Below the promotions on Prime services ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021:
- Amazon Prime Video Channels: offer dedicated to prime users also on Amazon Prime Video which offers subscription to thematic channels at 0.99 euros per month, for 3 months Starzplay, Hayu, Crime + Investigation Play, Rare Video, Blaze, MUBI is History Play.
- Amazon Music Unlimited: For a limited time, new members with Prime access can enjoy 4 months of free service, with full access to over 70 million songs.
- Amazon Kindle Unlimited: Three months free for new Kindle Unlimited customers, with full access to over 1 million eBooks on any device.
- Amazon Audible: free for 30 days, 20% discount for 12 months and also offers a discount of 15 euros, as long as you renew the service after the trial period.
- Amazon Business: 25% discount on the first order up to 200 euros. Registration is free.
