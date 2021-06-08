The Origin sale is now live on Amazon and you can net yourself some great EA games on PC at bargain prices. However, you’ll need to be quick as the sale ends tonight (June 8, 2021) at 11:59 pm.

With savings of up to 70 percent, offers grabbing our attention right now include Battlefield 5 Standard Edition for just £ 9.99, (£ 14.99 for the Definitive Edition), Titanfall 2 for £ 5.99 and a few Star Wars titles including Fallen Order and Squadrons.

Other discounted PC downloads include a wide range of Sims expansions, games and stuff packs, as well as Need for Speed ​​Heat, It Takes Two and more.

Here’s a quick look at the games worth checking out:

With a reveal trailer for the highly anticipated Battlefield 6 being unveiled tomorrow (June 9, 2021), Battlefield 5 might be the perfect title to keep you tied over until its release.

For an extra fiver you can get the Definitive Edition, which includes all the gameplay content from launch, year one and two, plus 33 chapter reward items from Year One. It also features a wide range of outfits and skins. Even better, the Definitive Edition lets you access all gameplay content, meaning the complete arsenal of weapons, vehicles, and gadgets are available from the get-go.

If you haven’t yet played Titanfall 2, now’s the perfect time to get your hands on a copy for just £ 5.99, saving you a handy £ 12. The epic first-person shooter’s single-player campaign sees you play as a militia rifleman stuck behind enemy lines. You must develop your skills to become a Pilot, build a bond with a veteran Vanguard-class Titan and fight alongside each other in an intense sci-fi adventure.

Ever wanted to become a Jedi and learn the ways of the Force? If so, you might want to grab Star Wars: Fallen Order, which is currently available for £ 19.99. The single-player game transports you to a galaxy far far away and sets you on an epic quest as a Jedi Padawan on the run from the Empire.

Set after the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith, you’ll go on a far-reaching adventure across many recognizable locations, wielding a lightsaber and fight enemies both new and old.

Other reduced Star Wars titles include Squadrons, which is currently £ 14.99, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £ 7.49, making both better than half price.

While these bargains are not to be missed, Amazon Prime Day is also just around the corner where we expect to see even more great savings on games. We’ll be compiling all the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals right here.

If you’re thirsty for more news on discounts, be sure to pop over to Jelly Deals, or join us on Twitter for regular deals updates.