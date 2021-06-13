Amazon has made a historic purchase in movie history. The platform acquired Metro Goldwyn Mayer for about $ 10 billion, according to the US press. “MGM has almost a century of cinematographic history and completes the work of Amazon Studios, which has focused mainly on the production of television programs,” said the online commerce giant.

The sale means the right to 4 thousand productions, including 50% of the James Bond saga, Rocky and other mythical ones such as Thelma & Louise and The Silence of the Innocents and 17 thousand television programs. Before confirming the purchase – advanced by The Wall Street Journal at the end of May – the world’s media pointed out that this signified the imminent “transformation” of film and television. Amazon already has award-winning series such as Emmy Award-winning ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and is competing in awards season with another streaming giant, Netflix. His most recent and successful series is ‘Isabel’, based on the life of Chilean writer Isabel Allende. “More than 200 million people are subscribed to Prime, a service that launched in February 2011 in the United States with the objective of competing in the market where Netflix was the leader and which giants such as Disney and Paramount have recently entered,” says El País. .

“The deal gives me the creeps”

But the news has generated uncertainty in a sector of the cinema. For John Logan, co-writer of the Bond films, Amazon will have to “recognize the uniqueness of what they just acquired” and not treat it as “content or merchandise.”

In his New York Times article titled, ‘I Wrote the James Bond Movies and the Amazon-MGM deal gives me the creeps,’ he argues that the franchise is not Marvel or DC, but a “nurtured and carefully guided business” by the family. Broccoli / Wilson. “When you make a movie, you need a defender to fight battles like that. Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson are the defenders of James Bond. They keep corporate and business pressures at bay and are not motivated by them either. Bond films are, indeed, the most personalized and handcrafted I have ever worked on. That is why they are original, difficult, eccentric and special. They were never created against the background of e-commerce mass marketing lawyers, accountants and pollsters. “

That is why they have been free to create without fear of being transgressors, he adds. “Sam (Mendes) and I had the audacity to announce that we wanted to do this crucial scene as a homoerotic seduction. Barbara and Michael didn’t need to ask a group of onlookers for their opinion. They were not afraid of controversy. In my experience, there are not many great movies that can function with such freedom and joy in the face of risk. I hope it continues like this ”.