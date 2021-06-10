Amazon Games Y Smilegate RPG they have just announced that the renowned MMORPG Lost ark It will be available on PC in North America and Europe during 2021. At this time, those interested in this title can go to playlostark.com to find out more details about this proposal.

However, Lost ark is a free-to-play action MMO RPG with AAA values ​​that for now is only available in Japan, South Korea and Russia where it already has millions of active players. Smilegate RPG is the developer.

On Lost ark, players must explore the vast and diverse world of Arkesia to find the ‘Lost Ark’ and save the world from a demonic threat. The title has 15 classes that offer deep combat with unique combinations and adaptive abilities that are used with a ‘Tripod Skill System’.

Players must create their own legend, either alone or with allies, as they pass through dangerous dungeons, travel by ships and create their own island, which will be their home.

We also recommend: Hands-On: New World, Amazon’s new MMO struggles to be original

The importance of the publication of Lost Ark beyond Asia

‘With Lost Ark, Smilegate RPG has created an incredibly deep online experience that players will return to for years to come; it is our privilege to bring this action RPG to new audiences in North America and Europe for the first time‘said Christoph Hartmann, Vice President of Amazon Games.

‘Amazon Games is committed to releasing the highest quality games for our players, whether we are developing projects with our internal teams or publishing games from the best developers in the world, such as Smilegate RPG. Lost Ark is the first of many exciting titles to be released by Amazon Games‘.

Let’s not lose sight of that Amazon Games is also developing New World, the next MMO set on a supernatural continent in the Age of Exploration, launching on August 31.

Fountain



