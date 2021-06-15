Within the framework of the celebrations prior to E3 2021 more details of New World, the MMO published by Amazon Games Studio which will have a closed beta for PC from July 20, while its official launch goes to August 31.

New World it is set as a world lost in time, filled with wonder and horror. Here, humanity is in a constant struggle between themselves and corruption, a threat that is growing little by little.

In the presentation of New World they showed us the way Expeditions, which is a focused option for users to work as a team and overcome the challenges that appear in their environment.

We also had the chance to get to know a little more about the world and the threat that you will have to face in New World. We also had areas like Reekwater Village and some villains like Isabella Y Siren queen.

Until recently there was not much information about this franchise, however, we finally have more concrete details about the project and what players can expect if they want to fully enter the experience.

More details about New World

David verfaillie, creative director of New World gave more details about the weapons that you will find in this game, mentioning that the combat is oriented in action and skills.

Finally, the game is thinking of focusing on weapon combat rather than classes, so whatever you choose is going to affect your play style. There is no doubt that many interested in this title will be able to clear their doubts by participating in the closed beta.

This was one of the many proposals that Amazon Games presented during Summer Game Fest that was before E3 2021. You have to see how this new division of Jeff Bezos’ company is doing.

