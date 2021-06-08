Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

The Algerian actress, Amal Bouchoucha, expressed her happiness with the positive reaction towards her dramatic character, which she embodied in the events of the Syrian series “Downtown.” It was topped by electronic search engines and the most popular list on the popular Twitter platform, in a number of Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia. Algeria, Algeria, and Syria through the hashtag “Amal Down”.

The Algerian artist thanked her followers, as she published a picture of her character in the series through her official account, saying, “You are amazing, I love you.”

Bouchoucha revealed to Al-Ittihad that she embodies in the series the character “Jolie”, the contradictory character that combines love and hate at the same time, due to her exposure to harsh conditions at the beginning of her life that prompted her to be more cruel with those around her, the work taking place in the framework of the drama. Social and romantic, about a group of people living love stories in different ways, the work was written by Claude Abi Haidar, screenplay and dialogue by Mahmoud Idris, directed by Zuhair Qanoua, and co-starring Samer Ismail and Stephanie Saliba.

It is noteworthy that Bouchoucha’s last work was her participation in the events of the Syrian series “Ali Safih Hot”, and embodied the character of “Hind”, who owns a women’s hairdressing salon, and the events of the series took place within the framework of a social drama about the struggles of the “Hajar” family, with others for control On the reins of trade in Damascus, the work was written by the duo Ali Wajih and Yamen Al-Hajali, and co-starring Bassem Yakhour and Samar Sami.