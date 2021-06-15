What’s it like having Amadeus around the house? His wife Giovanna Civitillo tells it on TV smiles and songs. The showgirl reveals the host’s comic sides to her heart – and also what she just doesn’t know how to do at home – and explains why she nicknamed him Sophia Loren.

Living in the house with Amadeus it’s not the simplest thing in the world, because the host is a real… bungler. Of course, his beloved wife says it with a smile Giovanna Civitillo. Looking at them together, the two really seem to be the reincarnation of Sandra Mondaini and Raimondo Vianello, but as the showgirl reveals smiles and songs on TV, the two of them don’t invent anything at all. “At home we are just like that“.

Giovanna, proud wife of Amadeus

True, spontaneous, they love to tease, argue, tease each other a lot. This is kind of the key to the couple secret: never take yourself too seriously and never take yourself for granted. Be identified as “wife of Amadeus“Giovanna doesn’t bother in the least. On the other hand she loves him madly, so what’s wrong with that?

“That’s my karma: I can do anything, but to the audience I will always be the ‘shock’ or Amadeus’ wife. I am Amadeus’ wife and I am proud of it. I love him so much, I married him and I’m happy about it. Do they tell me I’m ‘only’ Amadeus’ wife? Patience, it’s not an offense. I know very well what my qualities are, my limits, what I can do on TV and what doesn’t suit me. I am a lucid person. I know if I can be useful to a program or not: in the latter case I don’t go. I’m not someone who wants to be on TV at all costs “.

Amadeus and Giovanna, an Instagram for two

The harmony between Amadeus and Giovanna is total and the two also have a couple Instagram profile. A fun way to get together even on social media. Where on the other hand, just like on TV, everyone knows they are a couple. And speaking of couples, just like Sandra and Raimondo Vianello, and how it has been proposed several times to Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, even Giovanna would not mind doing a sort of “House Ama & Gio“:” It would be wonderful, I would have a lot of fun “.

Reading what Giovanna tells about Amadeus is really fun. Exhilarating. From when he tells that he is not able to open the bags to collect the needs of their dog Kira in the park until the light bulb change lesson complete with a burn. What about the morning preparation?

“Ama needs three hours to get ready. I call him Sophia Loren, she looks like a diva who settles down for a great evening… She does everything calmly “.

And when do you have to choose the film to watch all together on TV? It never happens, because while Amadeus thinks about it (and how much he thinks about it!) Giovanna and their José systematically fall asleep on the sofa.