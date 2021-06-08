Alvina ruiz She came as a guest to America’s morning show today to talk about her experience in this second round of the 2021 elections.

The journalist starred in an uncomfortable moment with Janet barboza at the time of reporting the progress of the official count published by the ONPE.

This began when the host of the morning show began to announce the results of the elections. The communicator was outraged and expressed her annoyance to Ethel Pozo.

“Ethel, I have a claim, because you told me that I should be there where Janet is to give the results,” he said. Alvina Ruiz.

Despite the claim, Janet barboza continued to give results. “Please, let’s all go,” the surprised journalist finally said.

Drivers of America today ask the population for calm

Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and ‘Choca’ Mandros asked viewers to calm down before the tense moments that are lived by the electoral conjuncture. After reporting on food prices, the group left a message.

“I ask you for calm and tranquility because we still do not know what will happen in our country. (…) We are stressed and tense. (…) Incredible what we lived through, the exit flash gave Keiko Fujimori as the winner, and then in the count it gave Pedro Castillo ”, said the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel.

“We wondered what happened to the foreign vote, and then we found out that they have to arrive physically (…) The votes from Miami, Italy, etc. are missing,” he added. Mandros ‘collides’.

Ethel Pozo missed Federico Salazar on election day

The host of America today, Ethel Pozo, regretted that Federico Salazar was not present in the 2021 elections.

“I know you are recovering from COVID-19. We have really missed you. In the moments of the count I said ‘where were you’. But hey, you’ll be with us again ”, added Ethel Pozo on Monday, June 7 at the beginning of her program.

