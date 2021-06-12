Today we want to talk to you about the importance of the so-called Buddy Dogs. A category of dogs that, although they have not managed to become guide dogs for blind people, have nevertheless found a way to be of enormous help to those who need help, especially emotional. As a testimonial of this “phenomenon”, we will tell you about the wonderful little dog Molly and how it became fundamental in the little girl’s life Grace.

Become a guide dog for visually impaired people it is one of the most important roles that a puppy can play in the course of his life. However, i training courses they are very difficult and selective. Statistics say that about half of the dogs who take the course eventually manage to become effective guide dogs.

Others, who may be discarded due to quibbles related to physical or mental conditions, manage to find a job as Buddy Dog.

Buddy dogs do their job of emotional support to all of those blind children who, when they grow up, will have their own specialized guide dog.

Molly changes little Grace’s life

Grace is a child of all alone 6 years who, unfortunately, was born with a congenital disease that does not allow her to see. This condition made the little girl extremely introverted, shy is anxious to relate to people and the outside world.

To try to help her daughter to blossom, his mother decided to try to take home a Buddy Dog, the sweetest Molly.

Well, only a few months after the puppy arrived in the house, the transformation of little Grace is already stunning. Now the baby feels much more confident when her four-legged friend is next to her. Mom said: