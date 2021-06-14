2018 was a year of tough decisions for Fernando Alonso. The two-time world champion in fact greeted Formula 1, an environment in which he had entered even in 2001. In what is the twentieth anniversary of his debut, the Asturian admitted that he felt he was wasting time in the final part of his relationship with the McLaren. And that, therefore, could no longer postpone participation in major events, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the World Endurance Championship, the Indianapolis 500 and the Dakar.

Alonso jokes: “I want 25 two-lap races”

Alonso: “Le Castellet forgives mistakes more”

“Two things played an important role in my two-year sabbatical. The first was the need to disconnect from Formula 1 after 18 seasons without a break, lived with full dedication. There was a time when this commitment became too demanding. And then I had other challenges in mind: Le Mans, Daytona, Endurance. I had to do these things and, therefore, tick those boxes to be happy and be ready to come back and have fun here. Until I did those challenges, I thought I was wasting time in Formula 1 in some of the last few seasons before 2018. So once I have completed those challenges, I am now more free-spirited and ready to enjoy Formula 1 again“, Alonso told the portal Crash.net.