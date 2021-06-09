The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, assured this Wednesday that the support of that country for the Argentina in its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club is “absolute and total”.

Sánchez spoke during a meeting hosted by Alberto Fernández at the Bicentennial Museum and in which businessmen from both countries also participated.

“Spain will always be on the side of Argentina in his conversations with the International Monetary Fund and the Paris Club. The support is absolute and total, “said Sánchez.

In addition, he claimed that “the special drawing rights” that the IMF will grant are a “great opportunity” for the development of middle-income countries such as Argentina.

Alberto Fernández received Pedro Sánchez at the Casa Rosada. Photo: EFE

In turn, Fernández thanked the support: “I want to thank the Government of Spain for all the times that I required their help to face the most critical moments when we took office. They were always on our side, accompanying us and attending to our claims on the issue of debt “.

Sánchez had already expressed his support for Argentina in its negotiations with international organizations during Fernández’s tour of Europe last month.

That was the objective of the trip: to have the public support of Sánchez, the president of Portugal and also the French president Emmanuel Macron.

Sánchez’s endorsement this Wednesday also came in relation to the measures that the Argentine president ordered to try to lower the contagion of coronavirus.

“These are moments with difficult decisions to make after many months and I can only support your decisions and empathize with them because we also take them in Spain “, he remarked.

On the fight against the pandemic, Sánchez called on Spain and Argentina to lead the debate to increase vaccine production before the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Trade Organization (WTO).

“The best economic policy for our countries is speed up the vaccination process. In our societies, confinements and restrictions are becoming more and more difficult. Of course we applaud Biden’s announcements on patents, but we believe that it is not enough, we have to accelerate technology transfer and production, “he insisted.

And he added: “We believe that the international community as a whole has to increase production. Two progressive governments we have to lead this debate within the international community. The vaccination debate is gaining ground and we have serious, rigorous, solvent and supportive proposals. “

After the meeting with the businessmen, both leaders held a bilateral meeting, in the framework of which they will sign a series of agreements in various areas of work with the aim of strengthening the strategic relationship between both countries.

AFG / DD