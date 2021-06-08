During the second round of the 2021 general elections held this past Sunday, June 6, the main celebrities were present. For example, Alondra García Miró approached her polling place to exercise her civic rights .

Paolo Guerrero’s couple was accompanied by their relatives and answered some questions to the Amor y Fuego chambers.

“Happily I came well groomed, if they didn’t see me in other looks (laughs). I was just waiting for the rest of my family members to come together to vote ”, he began. Then García Miró denied that she is pregnant with the captain of the Peruvian team after the latest rumors.

“No, you have already seen me. No, no, nothing, “he said as he lifted his coat a little to show his waist. In addition, the model indicated that for now they do not have plans to marry their current partner and that they will say so without problems when this is confirmed.

“No not yet, we are calm, we are really good. I have promised that I will tell you when it is time, “he added. Finally, Alondra García Miró affirmed that the Peruvian team should not lose faith in the face of this Tuesday’s match against Ecuador for the Qualifiers.

