Almost 9,000 Lorca between 40 and 59 years old will receive the coronavirus vaccine next week at the Felipe VI Sports Complex.

The Murcian Health Service will carry out three days of vaccination that will begin on Tuesday with the administration of the second dose of Moderna to 3,200 people between the ages of 55 and 59 years. It will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday 3,296 people from 50 to 59 years old will also complete their immunization with Moderna, at the same time. On Friday 2,500 Lorca between 40 and 59 years old will be cited, who will receive the first dose of the vaccine between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They can be summoned by phone or by the self-appointment system.