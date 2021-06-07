The internationals have returned to bubble training this Monday afternoon. Before going to work they received good news. The first round of tests by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR for its acronym in English) carried out today on all the players and the team’s coaching staff have unanimously yielded a negative result. After the knowledge of the positive result for Covid-19 of Sergio Busquets, the concentration of The Red He trembled with anguish at the possibility of experiencing an outbreak that would stop them from the Eurocup, but these first results bring a bit of tranquility among the entire delegation.

Hours before knowing the test results, Luis Enrique had summoned to start training Brais Méndez, Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler and Raúl Albiol. Preventive measures will continue on Tuesday with the Spanish National Team preparing its debut in the final phase of Euro 2020, scheduled for June 14 against Sweden at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

The U21 team will be the one who will play tomorrow’s friendly match against Lithuania. In addition, The entire staff of the team led by Luis de la Fuente has also tested negative in the PCR tests practiced today as well. Relief in Las Rozas, as well as in Portugal, which faced Spain last Friday (0-0), with Busquets in the field.