Miguel Ángel Borja, from Colombia, celebrates the 2-2 tying goal on the hour against Argentina, at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP

Brazil is in a separate league, it remains at cruising speed and has no mercy on any rival. Argentina remains undefeated despite stalling with draws that have not turned out to be major setbacks. And the once surprising Ecuador gives ground, while all the other South American teams closed the gap after the sixth date and keep their hopes alive in the close qualifiers to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Gustavo Alfaro’s team, with nine points, remains in third place in the table despite having fallen in his two starts on this double date, behind Brazil (18), which maintained its perfect pace on the return of Neymar, and Messi’s Argentina (12), which continues without losing despite granting equalities. To Ecuador, its rivals are already beginning to breathe in the neck, with Uruguay (8) now a single point in fourth place, the last to grant a direct place to the World Cup.

The Selection de Tite was the only one who added six in this double day, in which the greatest novelty was on behalf of Colombia, which was reborn after beating Peru in Lima (0-3) and drawing at home on the hour with Argentina (2-2). With those four points, the team of Reinaldo Rueda, who made his debut again on the bench of his country with the mission of straightening the course, accumulates the same 8 units of the Charruas and for now sneaks into the fifth position that gives quota to the repechage. “The complexity of this South American tie continues to be confirmed. This is defined on the last day, in the last minute. You have to go until that day with a lot of faith, ”said veteran Rueda, who has already played South American qualifications in front of Colombia, Ecuador and Chile until the end of last year.

The antecedents on the route to the most recent World Cup prove him right. Most tickets to Russia 2018 were only settled at the last gasp. In Conmebol’s marathon, passionate and hard-fought free-for-all qualifiers, which are now on hiatus to play the hard-hitting Copa América in Brazil, all the teams in the region still have possibilities. Even Peru, which despite the bump of defeating Ecuador on Thursday at the height of Quito (1-2) still occupies the basement of the table with four points.

The magic number

Speculation about the magic number needed to reach the World Cup is renewed from time to time, but it is difficult to pinpoint it precisely in a region where everyone tends to score points – except against Tite’s overwhelming Brazil. An analysis of the past heats with ten contestants shows certain regularities, on which the graph of approximate qualification probabilities is based. No team with more than 30 points has been left out of the automatic classification, so this could be considered a safe figure. Exactly 30 or 29 has meant direct classification more than half of the time. For 28, the frequency has been 50% (two out of four occasions). For 27, only one. Underneath, there has never been access without going through a play-off.

In fact, the last ticket to Russia – via, effectively, play-offs – was won by Peru with 26 units, and Chile, which had just won two editions of the Copa América with its golden generation, was left out with the same score. And if 31 is something close to a safe number, 22 is its opposite: at that grade or below, no team has ever qualified. Between the two, the uncertainty that, in addition, evolves irregularly over time.

With such short distances between the rivals, the finish of that ‘marathon’ has an enormous weight. Four years ago, after the first six rounds had been played, Ricardo Gareca’s team added the same four points that he accumulated in this campaign, and only managed to sneak into the qualifying zone in the last three days, out of 18 that make up the playoffs. A moral in which several would like to see themselves reflected.

The top of the table can also be illustrative when making comparisons with the route four years ago. Only five points separate the third from the tenth, so that Ecuador’s third position is less comfortable than it may seem. The biggest paradox on the road to Russia was precisely the collapse of Ecuador, which then had a dream start but failed to sustain performance and squandered those ‘savings’ in the final stretch. After six rounds he was a co-leader with 13 points, one more than Argentina has this season, and then he stumbled to finish eighth. A story that no one wants to repeat when the playoffs return in September.

——————————

📈 Methodology of the projection of trajectories

For the last six World Cups, there have been four Conmebol leagues with 10 teams each, always the same ones. On two other occasions there were nine. Based on the chances with these 10 teams, we define a series of approximate ranking probability ranges based on possible points, ranging from zero (18 games lost) to 54 (18 games won).

Enter safely: It is at 43 (the highest score ever achieved by a team in the qualifying league –Argentina: 43 for the 2002 World Cup– or more). 42 is also the highest score in a league with four teams tied for the most (12 wins, 6 draws).

Almost sure: is at 34 (the leader with the lowest score ever achieved; Brazil for the 2006 World Cup) or more; up to 42.

Very likely: is at 31 (one point above the fourth highest ever achieved) or higher.

> 50%: it is at least 29 (in three out of four occasions, that score has meant classification).

<50%: It is at 27-28 (ranked one in four and two out of four, respectively).

Very unlikely: is between 26 and 23; No team has qualified directly, but it is the frequent access fan to play-offs (fifth place).

Out almost certainly: is below 23; on no occasion has anyone directly or indirectly ranked in this scoring range.

The exercise presented here with the 2015-2018 league shows how the real trajectories of the different teams fit, with the ideals of each slot.

