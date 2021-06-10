The Athletic He got up early in his attempt to sign Javi Martínez. But as often happens in these types of negotiations, it is insufficient the First proposal, for two years and less than half of what I was charging last season in the Bayern Munich. A long push and pull is presumed and it will be necessary to see how far an Athletic can go with little liquidity. The Navarrese central-pivot has offers from abroad that triple what Athletic offers him. He understands that he is free and that he deserves a greater effort.

The Bilbao club approached its representatives a few days ago to open a third attempt for signing him. The previous two remained in threat. Ibaigane spoke to the player and did not reach an agreement. And that still had the stumbling block with a third leg of the bank, Bayern. Now he more seriously, but the player knows that it is a candy in the current market. “The Athletic has competition“, confirm AS members of the environment of the former world champion, who is these days in Alicante enjoying of their holidays. On Abu Dhabi and Qatar could reach the seven million net by season.

Martínez’s operation is the only one that Athletic has on the horizon at this moment after fade off that of Moncayola. Marcelino wants strengthen midfield and has given the go-ahead to a player with a huge pedigree. In case of signing, it will be more pivot than central. Javi, who turns 33 in September, no hurry. The summer is long and the parties still have margin. It can become the most awarded player in the history of Athletic: 24 titles (including two Champions) in the nine years with Bayern, and a World Cup and a European Championship with La Roja.