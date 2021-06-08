With a total of six deliveries, Alien has become one of the most important film sagas in the history of science fiction. However, there would still be stories to tell to the joy of fans of the fearsome xenomorph.

FX planned to make a miniseries by Noah hawleywhile a fifth was under development under the leadership of Neill Blomkamp. Unfortunately for the fans, both projects were canceled.

Blomkamp’s film was to bring back Sigourney Weaver as Lieutenant Ripley and would have Ridley Scott as producer. While production was canceled, concept art by Geoffroy Thoorens has been revealed.

Photo: FOX / Geoffrey Thoorens

Photo: FOX / Geoffrey Thoorens

Photo: FOX / Geoffrey Thoorens

Photo: FOX / Geoffrey Thoorens

Photo: FOX / Geoffrey Thoorens

Photo: FOX / Geoffrey Thoorens

Photo: FOX / Geoffrey Thoorens

In the surprising images we can see Dwayne Hicks, new generation androids, a xenomorph nursery created by the Weyland-Yutani corporation, among other novelties that will not see the light of day.

It should be noted that Thoorens worked side by side with Blomkamp for the realization of the fifth installment. Some of this material had already been shared years ago, but now we can get a more detailed look at his vision.

As for the plot of Alien 5, Sigourney Weaver He had anticipated that the tape would be a continuation of the second part, ignoring the other sequels. In addition, he made it clear that he would not present contradictions with Alien: covenant.