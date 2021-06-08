Dubai (Etihad)

Ali Mabkhout, the star of our national team, confirmed that winning is the first priority for the national team players in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup and the Asian Nations, noting that the goal was achieved in the matches of Malaysia and Thailand, which is to obtain the 6 points, indicating that he is confident of improving performance in the upcoming confrontations. , against Indonesia and Vietnam, and that the priority in the two matches is definitely to win and collect points, especially since qualification for the next rounds is guaranteed in the event that the group leads.

And about not scoring in the Thailand match, Mabkhout said: “Whether I scored in the match, or someone else, the important thing is to win, and for any striker in the world, he has to try, diligence in taking the appropriate positions on the field, and focus in the final touch, and I did everything What I can do to score regardless of my record in scoring at the global level because it is not the goal, and the main goal is to win the team and make the fans happy, and qualify for the World Cup, and we as players are confident that we have the capabilities to achieve this dream.”