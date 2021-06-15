And the ministry said in a statement, “Within the framework of combating terrorism (…) the terrorist named Hanoni Ahmed, called + Ibrahim +, surrendered himself on Sunday, June 13, 2021 to the military authorities in Bordj Badji Mokhtar,” noting that “the terrorist who had joined the groups in 2008 The terrorist, active in the Sahel region, was in possession of a Kalashnikov type machine gun and a full ammunition store.

He is the sixth Algerian who belongs to extremist groups in the Sahel, to surrender to the authorities of this city since the beginning of this year.

A year ago, French armed forces in northern Mali killed the leader of Al-Qaeda in the Maghreb, the Algerian Abdelmalek Droukdel.

He was replaced by another Algerian named Abu Obeida Youssef, according to the organization.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the reduction of France’s military deployment in the Sahel, which includes closing bases and reorganizing the fight against terrorist groups around an “international coalition”.

A short time ago, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune raised the possibility of Algerian military participation abroad, stressing that the country’s constitution now allows this under the supervision of the United Nations, the African Union or the League of Arab States.

Analysts say that Algeria is concerned about the possibility of destabilization at its borders, and therefore intends to strengthen its presence on the regional arena, especially in Libya and the Sahel.