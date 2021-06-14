Algeria withdrew from this media the accreditation to report in the country, as confirmed this Sunday, June 13, by the Algerian Ministry of Communication. The authorities justify “manifest hostility” by France 24 against its institutions. The country has shown great dissatisfaction with the coverage of the protests of the Hirak movement, which has been the target of repression since 2019. The chain reacted by stating that its coverage has always been done with “transparency, independence and honesty.”

“We cover Algerian news in a transparent, independent and honest way, as is the case in all the countries we cover,” France 24 clarified after the Algerian Government’s accusations of alleged “clear and repeated hostility towards our country and its institutions.” .

This is how the Executive argued the prohibition of the French public media to continue covering the most relevant events of the African nation.

Algeria had given this international news network a final warning on March 13, about its “coverage of Friday marches” of the anti-government protest movement Hirak, the same one that was born in 2019 in favor of democracy and as pressure to the resignation of then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who spent two decades in power.

In a statement, France 24 said on Sunday June 13 that it was “surprised that it had not received any explanation” for the measure.

Algeria is a country in serious political and social crisis, where both foreign and local journalists frequently face unclear bureaucratic procedures to obtain work permits.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Algeria 146th out of 180 countries and territories in its 2020 World Press Freedom Index, a drop of 27 places from 2015.

France 24’s withdrawal of accreditation came a day after the country held legislative elections, with nearly 70% abstention from voters called to the polls, according to official figures.

It also comes amid mounting official pressure against Hirak and a series of arrests of reporters and opposition figures.

Although Bouteflika resigned in 2019 due to the protests, the demonstrations have continued, demanding a review of the ruling system that has been in place since independence from France in 1962.

The current authorities claim that the main demands of the movement have been met and accuse the protesters of allegedly working against the interests of Algeria.

France 24 with AFP