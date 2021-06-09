Algeria (agencies)

The Ministry of National Defense in Algeria confirmed that the army will remain irreversibly republican, and that it will refrain from interfering in any electoral process unless it is to secure it.

The editorial of the magazine “Army” affiliated to the Algerian army for the current month of June stated that “the military establishment insists on removing any confusion that some people intend, and once again reminds those with selective memory that the People’s National Army is a republican army and will remain so in an irreversible way, an army that assumes its constitutional duties in accordance with What is required by the laws of the Republic in the spirit of commitment and full readiness to defend Algeria’s sovereignty and unity.”

Algeria is preparing to organize legislative elections next Saturday, a benefit described by the “Army” magazine as a “very important date” for the country’s future.

And she warned that “the Algerian army refrains from interfering in any electoral process, unless it is in order to provide favorable conditions.”