In a press conference, Mohamed Sharafi explained that the decision of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to dissolve Parliament, was an embodiment of his electoral program.

He added that the Algerian parliament is based on professional and legal standards, noting that the new electoral system allowed the amendment of popular representation.

He said that the voter in Algeria is now voting and choosing freely, and attributed this transformation to the movement that overthrew the former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

He mentioned that the electoral law supported women’s representation in parliament and empowered youth, saying that the dynamic of peaceful change continues in Algeria.

He added that the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections in Algeria came after receiving the last electoral record, saying that some constituencies witnessed a victory for one list.

Earlier, Sharafi stated that the turnout in the Algerian Parliament elections reached 30.20 percent at the national level.