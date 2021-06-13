Residents of the Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky region in the north of Sakhalin found algae in oil products on the shore. Plants on the beach were thrown out of the Sea of ​​Japan, which is why the locals suspect an ecological disaster. It was reported on Sunday, June 13, edition Sakhalin and Kuriles…

According to Sakhalin residents, the release of algae may be associated with a recent oil spill in the Uglegorsk region. After the collision of two ships in the port of Boshnyakovo, 800 liters of fuel oil got into the sea, the newspaper notes.

However, it was previously reported that low water temperatures and well-placed booms helped stop water pollution.

At the same time, according to one of the eyewitnesses of the release of algae, the plants turned their characteristic color due to the fact that they were almost completely covered with fuel oil.

The publication turned to the mayor’s office of Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky with a request to comment on the current situation on the coast. The request has not yet been answered.

Earlier on April 1, a fuel truck with 20 tons of diesel fuel overturned in the Sakhalin Region. Operational services, including firefighters, environmentalists and specialists from the oil spill response organization, arrived at the scene. It was noted that there was no threat of diesel fuel hitting water bodies.