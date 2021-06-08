Alfredo Zambrano and Magaly Medina went together to their polling stations in the 2021 elections, where they were approached by the press and consulted about their reconciliation.

The notary was surprised by referring, for the first time, to his love situation with the ATV driver. “Was it very difficult to win back Mrs. Magaly?”inquired a reporter from Love and Fire. Faced with this question, Zambrano replied: “Not. Okay, yes. It was difficult, but we are fine “ , He said.

For her part, the Magaly TV presenter assured her that their relationship is very solid and they are only focused on looking forward.

“We are already reconciled. This is how it is when you reconcile, you move on and that’s it. We have a well-established relationship, right? ”, He said.

Likewise, Medina said that they already have plans together. “First we have to finish the trips that we plan alone and then, on July 28, on my vacation we are going together. I think we’re just going to the United States ”, revealed the ATV figure.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano star in a tender scene on social networks

After confirming their reconciliation, Magaly Medina and her husband Alfredo Zambrano shared moments with the director of Miss Peru, Jessica Newton, who is a good friend of Medina.

The images were released by the former Miss Peru and, hours later, the host shared a short video where she kisses her partner. Netizens celebrated the union and expressed their joy through the comments.

