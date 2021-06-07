Mexican actor Alfredo Adame failed to obtain even 1% of the votes in the elections where he sought a deputation in Tlalpan. Candidate appeared last in the 2021 Preliminary Election Results Program .

According to the El Universal medium, the also TV host, who launched himself with the Progressive Social Networks party, it had 1,119 votes, that is, only 0.7597% in a counting advance to 90.43%.

However, the actress Rocio Banquells, sister of Adame’s ex-wife and her rival in the electoral contest with which she starred in some confrontations, it ranked first in preference with 54,326 votes (39%). The candidate was for the PRI-PAN-PRD .

The actor has been constantly involved in various scandals and his candidacy was no exception. He began his electoral campaign in a rugged way, as he was caught by a national news network while issuing insults and shouts against the people who circulated in the area where he distributed flyers.

