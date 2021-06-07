The Union and the world of flamenco mourn the loss of one of their most beloved singers, Alfonso Paredes García, known as ‘Niño Alfonso’, who died yesterday at the age of 87. The promoter of the International Festival of Cante de las Minas spent all his life linked to flamenco, since at the age of six he had his first contact with the professional guitarist Vicente Vera. His connection with Cante de las Minas led him to receive a tribute from the festival on August 8, 2001, in addition to the Honorary Mining Lamp in 2016, recognizing his contribution to the world of flamenco and the projection of La Unión as the birthplace of artists from the gender.

In his career, his appointment as honorary member of the La Unión flamenco club stands out, in addition to having been the soloist voice of the festival’s anthem, premiered in the 1966 edition.

Contests



Alfonso Paredes was born on April 28, 1934 in La Unión. Son and grandson of a miner, he was one of the figures who recovered the songs from the mine. He participated in prestigious competitions in the 50s, alternated with artists such as Pepe Marchena and was part of the cast of singers, such as Eleuterio Andreu, Miguel Caparrós or Pencho Cros, who, together with guitarist Antonio Fernández, became pioneers of cantes with spoon organized by Manuel Adorna. Paredes was also part of the flamenco company La Soleá and was the first flamenco artist in the region to obtain a professional artist card.