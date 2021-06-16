Relive a great platformer with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, it’s ready available to pre-order on Xbox. This action adventure developed by Jankenteam and published by Merge games, will awaken nostalgia in more than one of the game’s fans. We can enjoy this remake on June 22nd of this same year.

On Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX We will be transported in an incredible recreation of Alex Kidd in Miracle World, where we will have new HD graphics, amazing animations and improvements in the controls that will make this experience something special.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is now available to pre-order on Xbox X | S and Xbox One

The game will feature all the levels from the original installment published in 1986 and new levels that will expand the story of Alex Kidd. We will also have all the battles with the legendary bosses, such as Chokkina, Parplin, Gooseka and Janken the great in a mode called Bosses Only, where we can relive all this action with an improvement in the combat mechanics.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX offers us the option to switch between the improved graphics to the retro mode of the game with the press of a single button, but that is not all, since we will also have a wide repertoire of remastered music tracks from the original classic and new tracks that will immerse us in this great story.

Remember that you can book Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 17.99 with a 10% discount for the next 5 days.