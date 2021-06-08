With a round and brand-new ten mark in the access phase, Alejandro Vigueras Torregrosa has nailed the best grade in the University entrance exams, the Ebau. Your grade allows you to choose the degree you want, but not even after meeting it is clear, and is torn between Medicine, Mathematics and Biology. A student at the Felipe de Borbón public institute in Ceutí, he is willing to pack his bags if his future job abroad promises.

–Haven’t decided what degree you will study yet? You can choose…

– I was waiting to know the qualification to decide, but the truth is that I still do not have it clear. I’m going to give myself a few days to think about it, it’s an important decision. I am between Medicine, Biology and Mathematics.

–There are many ‘tens’. He will have put hours …

-Until first year of high school I studied without much organization, but this year I have been more demanding and I have planned better. With the pandemic, we couldn’t go out much either.

–They have been two very complicated courses for the high school students. Last year, the confinement and the ‘online’ classes. This, the blended sessions.

-Last year was more complicated. We were suddenly caught by the pandemic and the suspension of classes. This course, until we have gotten used to it too. I would have preferred normalcy, going to class, you lose contact with teachers and classmates, but hey, we’ve already passed it.

–Are you worried about the economic crisis that you will have to face when you finish your studies?

– It is clear that we have this situation, but it is necessary to face it with optimism. You have to be optimistic, or at least try. Training and studies are the best weapon to face the crisis. It is important to study, a FP or a degree.

–Did you expect such a high grade?

-The exams were going well for me, I was happy, but not so much the truth. I was surprised that they called me to give me the news. I still not believe it.

–How do you imagine your future job in a country that does not overvalue science?

-It is clear that many have to go out, and I have not considered it yet, but if I have to go out I will. At the moment I don’t want to think about that, I think I prefer to take a few days and regain my hobbies.

–Which are?

-I like sports a lot, but during these months I have not been able to practice it. I am looking forward to going out with the bike. And videogames, which I still like and have put them aside.