Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer have made headlines again in recent days, although not for positive reasons. The famous couple seems to have ended their relationship after they were seen totally separated at a fashion event in the city of Milan.

After this, a Mexican program interviewed an alleged friend of the Spanish woman, pointing out that the actor was the main person responsible for the termination of their courtship. The interviewee called the Mexican ‘maintained’ , fact that caused the annoyance of the star of ‘Elite ‘responding to these versions on his Instagram.

This is how Ester Exposito used the stories of this popular social network to write an extensive message in favor of Alejandro Speitzer, for whom he asked for respect. Now, the Mexican spoke using the same channel and not only shared the history of the Spanish, but also left some heartfelt words.

Alejandro Speitzer thanked Ester Exposito for her message.

“You know it’s mutual, thank you for being there,” he wrote at the foot of Expósito’s shared story. Later, Speitzer greatly appreciated the writing of the Netflix star and stated that he feels deep love, respect and admiration.

“What you have written has been a hug to the soul. You are an exemplary and wonderful woman in every way. I appreciate the words with which you define me. The affection, admiration and respect is mutual. Infinite thanks for being, “he added.

