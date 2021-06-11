On Friday, June 11, the singer Alejandro Sanz was inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the WiZink Center Madrid, a venue used for concerts and sporting events that now serves as a vaccination center.

The interpreter of “Broken heart” Y “My friend” He received the Pfizer vaccine and shared the moment through a video posted on his Instagram profile, in which he is heard commenting: “Great. Is it done? ”, After receiving the puncture in the left arm.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter also wrote a message, which seeks to educate people who have fear or doubts regarding the vaccine.

“Easy. For you, for me and for all my colleagues. That’s it, ”said Alejandro Sanz, who also thanked the Emergency Medical Service (SUMMA 112).

“Thank you, Summa 112, you are unbeatable. The best team. Get vaccinated, ”he said.

After sharing the clip with the 5.9 million followers he has on Instagram, the Spanish artist was congratulated by important local and international figures, including the Andalusian singer David Bisbal, the Malaga singer Pablo Alborán, the tennis player Fernando Verdasco Carmona, the fashion designer Rocio Peralta, singer Sandra groove and the actress Aurora carbonell.

