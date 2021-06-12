Alejandro Frigerio is a doctor in anthropology and sociologist, and principal investigator at Conicet. Their radar is always geared towards ethnic, cultural and religious diversity. Author of several books, he is currently a member of the international project “Cultures of Anti-racism in Latin America”, based at the University of Manchester, England.

He maintains that “in Argentina there has always been and is a discriminatory look towards the different due to national belonging, political party, race, ethnicity, physical appearance and it has existed for a long time.” “Since the late nineteenth century – he adds bluntly – we think of ourselves as a nation and society in a very homogeneous way, as all Argentines are or have to be in a certain way.”

-Do we think of ourselves as if there had been no original communities, for example?

It is that those who do not respond to these homogenizing expectations are frowned upon, discriminated against or foreignized. We continue to believe that the whole country is Buenos Aires worse, like five or six neighborhoods in Buenos Aires. We take a very small cut of the total and imagine, we build an ideal representation of who we are, based on this small part.

-In that sense, how do you analyze the phrase of President Alberto Fernández about the origin of Brazilians and Mexicans with respect to Argentines, who arrived on ships from Europe, with this idea of ​​how we perceive ourselves as a nation?

None of this should surprise us too much because the dominant narrative of national “whiteness” and “Europeanness” continues to shape our common sense, despite generally weak efforts in recent years. What is the worst the President said? That in your apology tweet you now include indigenous peoples but continue to make Afro-Argentines invisible? That in his “inclusive” tweet he denies the possibility and the antiquity of miscegenation between native peoples, Afro-descendants, colonizers, then immigrants? Let us remember that of the “great anguish that the patriots must have felt at having to separate from Spain” that former president Macri outlined as an apology for national independence from King Juan Carlos of Spain on July 9, 2016.

-Did discrimination grow in our country due to the increase in inequality and the pandemic?

No matter how hard we try to deny it, social inequality is always also conditioned by the phenotypic, the physical characteristics of people. In a subtle and perhaps somewhat unconscious way, there are few times that we infer work and / or ethical-moral capacities of people based on the color of their skin and their physical features. In a context of crisis such as the current one, the factors that affect social inequality continue to produce it and the ethnic-racial condition continues to be one of the relevant variables. The pandemic deepened inequalities and the amalgam of reasons for discrimination and exclusion, among which is racism, which has increased. Perhaps one can say that there was racism (mixed with xenophobia and aporophobia) when the villages were seen as very dangerous places of contagion and they were isolated in a perhaps excessive way. Based on statistics in the United States, it is known that people classified socially as Afro-descendant, indigenous and Hispanic have death rates from COVID that can double those classified socially as white, and this is not due to genetic reasons, but social reasons.

-How can you extrapolate, even if there is no concrete data, on this issue that you comment on in the United States but in Argentina?

Here vast social sectors with fewer resources have less possibility of social isolation due to greater overcrowding in housing conditions, the need for daily work outside the home, long hours of travel in crowded means of transport, intense physical work that makes it difficult to use chinstraps. It remains to be known, and it is very likely that it will happen, if the phenotype of people also determines the way in which they are treated or not by health personnel. There are not a few who think that foreigners should be treated in their country. How much these types of assumptions apply in a crisis context like this one should be the subject of study. Most likely, they will continue to do so.

-Do social networks intensify this possible trend? Are discriminatory acts trivialized?

From what is seen in the last two years in which racism has become more viewed as something reprehensible and present in our society, it is that the networks strengthened the mechanisms of reaction against racism. That is to say: both against racism, and against the reaction against racism, a kind of counter-anti-racism, if you will. All this shows that racism persists and how it is made invisible. Before racism was exercised but it was not an issue that was on the agenda, now there is a debate about it and an open and explicit denial and minimization of racist acts.

-There is more and more talk of diversity. Are there, beyond racism and discrimination, new stories about diversity?

In the past two decades, fortunately, nation-building narratives have become more inclusive of diversity. But there is still a long way to go to achieve real inclusion and for a truly inclusive narrative of diversity to be incorporated into the common sense of all Argentines. The most inclusive gaze or narrative is recent and will take time to replace the old one.

Particular signs

Alejandro Frigerio has a doctorate in Anthropology from the University of California in Los Angeles. Master in Sociology at the Universidad Católica Argentina. Principal Investigator of Conicet and coordinator of the Diversa network. He published four volumes on new religious movements and “Pentecostalism in Argentina” and “The Scientific Study of Religion at the end of the 20th century” (with María Julieta Carozzi), as well as two on Pope Francis. He published “Black Culture in the Southern Cone” and “Brazilian immigrants to Argentina” (with Carlos Hasenbalg). He was a special guest at colloquia at the University of Cambridge and Yale. He is a member of the international project “Cultures of Anti-racism in Latin America”, based at the University of Manchester, England.