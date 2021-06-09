Alejandra Gils Carbó, former head of the Nation’s prosecutors, criticized the decision of federal judge Julián Ercolini to send her to an oral trial in a corruption case that investigates her intervention in the purchase of a building for the Procuratorate and assured that they were used “Misogynistic arguments” in the ruling.

“It is not understood what crimes they accuse me of, they used misogynistic arguments, absolutely intolerable in the 21st century”, said Gils Carbó in dialogue with Radio10.

The crime for which the former attorney was prosecuted was negotiations incompatible with the public function, for the purchase of a building on Calle Perón at 600 for which they were paid 43 million pesos and a total of 10.7 million pesos in commissions, a percentage higher than the average that governs for this type of operation.

According to Gils Carbó, on Tuesday, minutes before connecting to a zoom to testify in the file that investigates the alleged existence of a judicial table within the government of Mauricio Macri, he checked his emails and saw that he had been sent to oral trial. “They will have thought that it was going to make some impact,” he said about his statement.

“It is not understood what crime they accuse me of,” repeated the former chief prosecutor, who resigned during the presidency of Mauricio Macri. “This case began with an anonymous envelope in the Carlos Rívolo prosecutor’s office, which said that I had bought a building to benefit my ex-husband, later when that hypothesis could not last more than three or four days, it changed and ended up being this” , he questioned.

And he added: “The Chamber stated that I did not charge a commission and that I did not harm the State. They say that I directed that tender because I wanted for my office ‘a stately building’, besides that there is no such crime, they are misogynistic arguments, absolutely misogynistic, it’s incredible”.

Perón 667: in 2012, the chief prosecutor acquired this building | Lucia Merle

“In the elevation to judgment that I received yesterday (for Tuesday) I looked to see if they kept repeating that because at this point it is absolutely intolerable in the 21st century. It is like people who talk to each other and do not realize what a accusation that is gender against the first female attorney. They have no argument, but I’m going to go to trial, “he said.

The purchase of the building, for the Justice, was irregular. The objective of the operation was to give an “appearance of legitimacy” to an administrative process, “with people inserted with simulated quality, with others interposed for the appearance of a company or negotiation,” the judge wrote when he processed it.

“It was not only about acquiring a building with a vault, garage and auditorium. It must have been a stately, period building … In this framework, the few competitors that the first demands imposed, the last ones ended up overshadowing. Thus, the rivals that could dispute the bidding for the property of Juan Domingo Perón 667 were eliminated “, it was dictated in its prosecution.

Another fact: the building’s acquisition document prohibited the payment of commissions, however Arfinsa paid those $ 8,109,000 to the representatives of Jaureguiberry, which represented a commission of 18 percent, when in the real estate market, this type of payments ranges at 4 percent. In turn, this real estate company created the company “Jaureguiberry SRL.” with “the exclusive purpose of receiving that amount of real estate commission”. And the payment was reflected in the invoice number 0000.0001, that is to say the first of the SRL.

The prosecution ruling dated December 12, 2017 that now goes to trial consists of 211 pages in which the Justice recounts how the suspicious purchase maneuver of the building was. Something that Gils Carbó denies by saying that she does not know what crime she is accused of and denounces a gender issue.

AFG