In recent days Alejandra Baigorria has been one of the television figures who has referred the most to the electoral issue. This has generated the influencer being the target of criticism by users of social networks.

The criticism was encouraged after a publication he made through his Instagram stories. In this, the Armed Forces were invited to a march on Wednesday, June 9. “Our Armed Forces to put order,” read the image.

The flyer shared by the model went viral, which caused the reality girl to receive endless comments from Internet users who claimed that she was inciting a “coup.”

Given this, Baigorria He decided to clarify the reason for his publication again through his Instagram stories.

“At no point in the flyer does it say a coup, you have to learn to read and see,” the model asserted from the beginning. “Besides, I am nobody to invoke a coup d’état and I would never do it, on the contrary, what I want is a peaceful march to defend the rights of citizens as voters. Whoever comes out, be it Castillo or Keiko, I will accept it if it is democratically, “added the reality girl.

The model made it clear that her intention was not to incite a military coup, but to encourage the participation of the Armed Forces to keep the peace in case there was an altercation between supporters of Fuerza Popular and Peru Libre due to the results of the presidential elections.

“In the flyer it says absolutely nothing about a coup, it says something about making a march in peace towards the armed forces to ask them to (…) protect the two political sides because in truth what I want, what I most I am looking for these elections to be so democratic, clear, but to be in peace, because whoever comes out is going to have a brawl and that is what I do not want, “said the model.

Baigorria She concluded her message by saying that the comments that affirm that she wants to carry out a coup seem out of place.

“Do not try to crush me and look for a hundred feet to the cat because it has not been like that, I do not want to create a coup d’état. I want peace and quiet and respect the candidate who runs for president. I am going to respect it and we must respect it but in a democratic, clean and transparent way, it is the only thing I want ”, he concluded Baigorria.

