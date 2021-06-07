In Alcorcón all the fans are waiting for the renewal of Anquela. The truth is that the non-continuity of the Linares coach would be a disappointment for many. After making a reality that for many was miraculous, everything indicates that the first option for the Madrid team should be the permanence of Anquela on the bench. But, after looking at the bench, it is also time to look at the locker room. The truth is that a good number of players end their contract or will return to their teams after the transfer in the yellow ranks. Specific, up to 14 players would officially dissociate themselves from AD Alcorcón on June 30.

Among those loaned we find players who have already fired such as Nwakali who returns to Huesca. The Nigerian has had an outstanding performance since he arrived in Alcorcón in the winter marketl. Nwakali has played 18 games and scored four goals. Quite the opposite of Embaló who returns to the Belgian team KAS Eupen after playing only in two games. In addition, Sosa ends his second assignment and will return to Club Atlético Talleres after playing 24 games this season.. Barbero will return to Osasuna, the forward has participated in 32 games and has scored two goals.

Among the incorporations of the winter market, they signed until June 30, 2021, Xisco and Dani Ojeda. The Balearic forward has scored 5 goals in 15 games. At 34 years old, he has not lost a scoring nose. For his part, the Canarian winger has played 22 games and scored 2 goals.

Among those who finish their contract we find a good list of illustrious veterans: Bellvís, Laure, David Fernández and Hugo Fraile. The captain, Laure, has already shown his interest in continuing in Santo Domingo. His 35 games played attest to his excellent form. David Fernández is the outfield player who has played the most games in the team for several years and everything seems to indicate that his renewal could be feasible. The same thing happens with Bellvís. The left back has been weighed down by injuries, but when he has been well he has been the undisputed starter. Its continuity in the Alcorcón seems more than realistic. For his part, Fraile played his first season at Alcorcón. He has been very involved from day one and was really excited after scoring the saving grace. He has participated in 36 games and has scored 5 goals. Continuing at Alcorcón could be a more than viable option, especially if Anquela continues as coach.

José León and Castro finish contract behind. The first has been decisive in the permanence of the team. He has been the general of the pottery defense and has also scored two goals. Surely the Club would be delighted that he continued at Alcorcón but León will not be short of offers after a brilliant season. Castro made his debut this year in Segunda and has played 15 games, 13 as a starter. The youth squad has shown that the category is not too big for him.

The Portuguese Reko, who has already said goodbye to the Alcorcón family on social networks, ends in the core contract. Boateng contract also ends. The Ghanaian has had very little prominence this season and an uneven performance. His last game with Alcorcón was played on March 30 against Oviedo.

With a contract in force are the defenders José Carlos, Víctor García and Fidel Escobar. In the core they have a current contract: Gorostidi, Juanma Bravo and Aguilera. The winger Ernesto and the playmaker Arribas also remain under contract. In attack, the only striker with a current contract is Marc Gual. In the goal, both Jesús Ruiz, Samu Casado and Dani Jiménez have contracts until June 30, 2022. Of course, it would not surprise anyone if the great season of Dani Jiménez, one more, does not arouse the interest of other teams.

The truth is that one more year the sports management of Alcorcón will have a job.