Alcohol More and more people buy alcohol online, and half of alcoholic beverages online situations have failed to pay taxes

Corona time has increased the number of alcoholic beverages ordered online, but overall consumption has declined.

Alcoholic beverages online shopping has picked up during the Korona period. However, according to a study by the Brewing and Soft Drinks Industry Association, the taxation of online trade in alcoholic beverages remains unclear to many; half of the online beverage situations have failed to pay taxes on them.

“Online shopping has become hot during the Korona era, and the same has been noticeable for alcoholic beverages as well. On the other hand, Finns do not know whether ordering alcohol online is even legal. People are also concerned about taxation. As the study shows, many have failed to pay taxes due to ignorance or lack of information, ”CEO of the Brewing and Soft Drinks Industry Association Tuula Loikkanen says in a press release.

According to Loikkanen, Finnish distance selling legislation needs urgent clarification at the state level. Online sales of alcohol to domestic companies are not currently allowed.

According to the survey, about 13 percent of respondents have ordered alcoholic beverages online in the past year. By beverage category, most wine, beer and spirits have been ordered online.

The grocery store is still the most common place to buy alcoholic beverages. In the case of food restaurants and bars, sales of alcoholic beverages have collapsed due to restaurant and event restrictions. Only about 8 percent of respondents bought drinks from a liquor restaurant last year, compared to 26 percent the previous year. Of food restaurants, 8 per cent of respondents bought drinks, compared to 20 per cent in the previous year.

Brewery- and according to the Association of the Soft Drinks Industry, the Korona period has reduced the consumption of Finnish alcoholic beverages. In the survey, about a quarter of the respondents said that the corona had a reducing effect on alcohol consumption. Use decreased the most in those aged 25–34 years. Six percent estimate that alcohol use has increased over the past year.

Overall alcohol consumption is also declining. About one-fifth of those surveyed use alcohol less than once a month. Of the age groups, 18-24 year olds consume the least alcohol; just over a quarter of that age group do not use alcohol at all.

In terms of beer selection criteria, alcoholism has risen relatively most in the 25-34 age group. Compared to the past, more people buy soft beers in addition to non-alcoholic beers.