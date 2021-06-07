Party despite Corona curfew: Many people in Hamburg do not take the alcohol ban seriously. The Senate threatens consequences for frequent police operations.

Hamburg – After repeated illegal parties and increasing police operations, the Hamburg Senate has threatened consequences. Health Senator Melanie Leonhard (SPD) was now angry because of the many violations of the Corona rules during curfew and brought one Expansion of the alcohol ban in parts of St. Pauli and the Schanzenviertel into play*. These are tough interventions. “But I’m afraid we will have to keep that at least the whole of June,” she told the “Bild” newspaper.

The Hamburg police had one at the weekend Party blown up in the city park with thousands of people celebrating*. There were also unpleasant clashes with people who did not want to adhere to the mask requirement and the contact restrictions. Before that there had also been problems in St. Pauli, Ottensen or in the Schanzenviertel. The Senate, which only allowed the catering trade to open after a long hesitation due to the sharp drop in corona numbers, is observing the goings-on with increasing concern. So it cannot be ruled out that the curfew, which is currently still in force, and the zones in which the sale of alcohol is prohibited will be expanded again. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.