Alberto Samid once again brought out his anti-Semitic imprint this Monday, this time it was through their social networks and with the stocks meat export What excuse.

The Peronist slaughterer responded to a note with statements by Galit Ronen, Ambassador of Israel in Argentina, in which the official stated that if the uncertainty remains as to whether our country will sell meat to theirs or not, they should look for other markets.

“It cannot be that every time Argentina feels like it, Israel runs out of meat”, Ronen had complained during a talk with the La Plata Bar Association.

For Samid, any reason is conducive to attack that town, and this was no exception.

“The best that can happen to us is that the Jews do not buy us more meat. That this ‘threat’ is carried out. The world does not want to sell them anything. They are a mess as customers. I guarantee it, Alberto Samid, The King of Meat, “he spat from his house arrest.

Samid remains detained at home after being sentenced to four years in prison for illicit association in April 2019 by the Oral Economic Criminal Court (TOPE), after being captured in Belize, where he had tried to hide.

He only spent two months in jail, since due to his state of health, he obtained the benefit of completing the sentence at home.

The King of discrimination

Since his legendary pineapple fight with Mauro Viale, in which the late journalist accused him of having endorsed the AMIA attack, Samid had various incidents with the Jewish people.

The last one was just under two months ago, when also from Twitter launched anti-Semitic messages against businessmen Hugo Sigman, Marcos Galperín and Gustavo Grobocopatel.

“This MOISHE has no limit. He never tires of stealing from us !!!! When are we going to go to Garín to block the laboratory that ???? “, Samid first wrote on his Twitter account in reference to Hugo Sigman, the owner of the laboratory that participates in the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus.

Alberto Samid, after his arrest in Belize, was sentenced to four years in prison. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Shortly afterwards, he added to his criticisms Galperín and Grobocopatel, also of Jewish origin: “These COUNTRIES are all the same. The first two made the twine here and went to live in Uruguay. The other rat gives our vaccines to the gringos. “

It had not been the first time that he had attacked Galperín and Grobocopatel. In October 2020 he had launched another message just as reprehensible which earned him a complaint from the DAIA.

“Marcos Galperín and Gustavo Grobocopatel became rich in Argentina and now, as millionaires, they are going to live and pay taxes to Uruguay. What do they have in common? Among the winners who guess what they have in common, we are going to raffle a piglet, “Samid wrote on that occasion.

