President Alberto Fernández sent his condolences for the unexpected death of the young photojournalist and social activist Nicolas Avelluto (28), son of Pablo, former Secretary of Culture of the Nation during the government of Mauricio Macri.

“With great regret I have learned of the death of Nicolás Avelluto. The death of a young man hurts a lot. I want to convey my deep pain to your parents, brothers and everyone those who have wanted it, “the president tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Alberto Fernández thus joined the various messages of solidarity and affection aimed at remembering Pablo Avelluto’s son, including that of former President Macri.

The leader of the PRO had published earlier, also on Twitter: “An immense pain for the death of Nico, the son of Pablo Avelluto. Dear Pablo, there are no words for such a loss. I accompany you and your family in this devastating moment. My strongest hug. “

The young photographer was found dead on Saturday, after 20, in his apartment in Quesada at 2600. His mother found him. The causes of his death are not yet confirmed.

Very active in his social media accounts, Nicolás Avelluto had chosen to fill in his autobiography: “Photographer and Militant, not necessarily in that order.” In addition, he added another passion: “a fan and member of the Club Atlético Tigre”.

Nicolás Avelluto was a militant of noble causes. Close to the movements of sexual diversity, he accompanied the marches by the living appearance of Tehuel De La Torre and the fight for trans jobs.

Committed to popular struggles, he militated from the demands for the rights of the original towns until that of the precarious workers, as well as for legal abortion, and the unrestricted rejection of institutional violence.

In addition to the messages from Fernández and Macri, other political leaders and former officials expressed their solidarity on social media.

For example, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, was “shocked” by the death and sent a “heartfelt condolences” to the family.

“What sadness. There are no words in the face of the loss of a son. A big hug from the heart for Pablo Avelluto and his family in this difficult moment,” posted Patricia Bullrich, president of PRO.

