After saying that “the Mexicans left of the indians, Brazilians from the jungle, but we Argentines arrived on the boats“ -an expression that caused controversy in the region during the last hours- Alberto Fernández sent a letter to INADI to explain the phrase.

“Yesterday I quoted a phrase ‘we Argentines arrived from the ships’ that I notice that it moves some of the prejudices that is in our society. With those who felt offended by my statements, I did not hesitate to apologize, “begins Fernández’s letter.

He continues: “But since I observe that it has been interpreted by some in a way that contradicts my actions and our government decisions, I allow myself put for your consideration these reflections to the ends that you consider that they correspond “.

Thus, in the letter – which is addressed to the head of the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism, Victoria Donda – Fernández conveys: “I wish to clarify my deep and heartfelt convictions about the Argentine and Latin American population.”

