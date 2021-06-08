The votes – at least until the closing of this note – are gone and time is short. But in the Casa Rosada they do not want to know anything with the possibility that Alberto Fernandez have to sign a new decree of necessity and urgency to renew the quarantine as of June 11 and insist that the law to handle the pandemic will see the light just before Friday, when the current DNU expires. “We need Congress to give us that tool that orders not only the national government but all governors“is the request that arises from the presidential environment and, at the same time, a way to put pressure on the final stretch.

With this premise, in the last hours the President intensified contacts with the parliamentary swords in the Chamber of Deputies, where the bill sent a month ago seemed to be stalled after being approved in the Senate. “If we have to draw up another decree, we will do it; but Alberto does not want him to delay more“, they explain on the first floor of Balcarce 50, about the strategy.

Although no one dares to guarantee that the number is there to approve the law and until last week between 3 and 6 wills were missing according to the interlocutor who made the calculation, in the last hours the Executive, with the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, at the head, played thoroughly to push the negotiations that the head of Deputies, Sergio Massa, and the head of the block of the Frente de Todos, Maximum Kirchner, lead with sectors of the opposition, beyond the rejection of Together for Change.

And the result of these negotiations generated a lot of expectation in the Government. “We trust that there will be law before Friday“They repeat before the Clarín consultation. However, the roadmap for this to be fulfilled appears to be the least complex. Namely: the initiative should have an opinion this Wednesday to be eventually included in a session projected for Thursday. On Friday , if it is approved, it would have to be promulgated without delay by Alberto F. so that it begins to take effect from 0 o’clock on Saturday, just when the decree is in force.

According to government sources, some concessions were made in other projects that could distort the will of opposition legislators, do not change their doubts. The governors were also told the latent malaise: they point out that several did not play hard to get it approved. Especially “two or three” of the same political color, they crush.

The curious thing is that if the project is approved, which contemplates the same epidemiological parameters that were reflected in the last DNU and divides the country into four regions, the President should complement it with a decree if he wants to maintain a “hard” closure for the purposes of week, possibility of which Clarín realized this Monday and is analyzed to avoid social relaxation.

Is that the text of the law does not contemplate a strict closure or the prohibition of daytime traffic not even in the most affected areas, known as “epidemiological alarm”. It does provide for the restriction to circulate between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., limitations on gastronomy (take away and nightly delivery and only open-air service during the day) and on the operation of non-essential commercial premises (until 7:00 p.m.) of the prohibition to operate for shopping malls, shopping centers and fairs.

In that context, the doubt that invades the officials revolves around the convenience and the tool to discourage social gatherings, which despite the ban in force since April had been difficult to control until a hard quarantine was imposed on May 21.

The long lines of cars on the Pan-American Highway trapped by the funnel arranged by Axel Kicillof with that surprise health check on Saturday represent a scene that the Government wants not to be repeated despite the drop in cases. “With a lot of effort it was possible to stop the curve, which is still high but is now low. We can’t let it shoot again“is the reasoning. For that, the President should expand the scope of these measures by decree.

It is not a minor issue: social gatherings were the main source of contagion in this second wave, specialists agree.

In any case, with or without law, in a week with announcements of works and marked by the visit of the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, Fernández has his collaborators preparing different drafts. It is defined on the same Friday.